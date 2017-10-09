Laura Matthews hired as new softball coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Laura Matthews has been named the new softball coach at Wright State.

Matthews comes from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio where she had been the head coach for the last five years.

She graduated from the University of Dayton in 2008, where she was a member of the UD softball team.

When she was offered the job at WSU, Matthews was excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Matthews said. “I know the area well from going to school at UD. I actually played against WSU in college. So the opportunity to coach a division one school in this area that I love was something I couldn’t pass up.”

Matthews has been impressed with the athletic facilities WSU has for coaches and student athletes.

“The athletic facilities here are tremendous,” she said. “I also love the energy around athletics here at Wright State. The athletic department and coaches are great and have all been very helpful during my transition to Wright State.”

The softball team is coming off of a season of 21-31 overall, a 14-10 conference record and a 10-5 record at home.

Matthews is excited for the season, and wants to focus on improvement.

“I’m excited for our team,” Matthews said. “We have a lot of talented seniors, but also a lot of youth in our program. When it comes to goals, I like to focus more on process based goals rather than outcome goals. If we get better every single day, that will reflect on how we play and our overall record will improve.”