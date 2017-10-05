WSU football falls to OSU club team in triple OT

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wright State’s football club fell 22-20 in triple overtime to Ohio State’s club football team at Mulhollan Field on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Buckeyes overcame three missed field goals, including two in regulation and one in double overtime.

The Raiders opened the scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass by junior quarterback Blake Isaacs to take a 7-0 lead with 5:09 to play in the second quarter.

Ohio State responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 14-7 lead.

The Raiders responded with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Darien Arteaga to sophomore wide receiver Patrick Enright.

Ohio State had a chance to win the game on a 24-yard field goal with two seconds left that was blocked.

Both teams failed to score through two overtimes, until the Raiders scored in triple overtime on a 3-yard touchdown run to take a 20-14 lead. The two-point conversion was no good.

Ohio State tied the game with their own 3-yard touchdown and won the game on the two-point conversation.

Wright State’s next game is next Saturday, Oct. 7 when they travel to SIU-Edwardsville.