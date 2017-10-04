WSU bowling program opens their season with a tournament win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The WSU bowling program opened their seasons on Saturday, Sept. 16, competing in the UNOH Racer Classic in Lima, OH, with a top three finish for the men and a win on the women’s side.

Despite winning this tournament for the fourth year in a row, Colleen Hines, president of the bowling team, said the team still have areas of their game to work on.

“Even though we lead the tournament, we did not necessarily feel that we bowled our best. We threw a lot of strikes but missed too many easy spares.”

This spirit of perfection drives the women’s team led by Hines, and the goals they have set fourth back it up.

“Our team wants to be ranked in the top 5 on Collegebowling.com. Winning is always a plus, but our main goals are to continue to improve as a team and hopefully be able to bring home a national championship in April.”

On the men’s side, Clay Stutzman and Cole Skelley, both felt this tournament was a step in the right direction. With a large number of new faces on the team, Stutzman felt the freshmen recruits performed well, despite being thrown right in to start the season.

The goal for the season is to develop everyone so the team is solid for a nationals run, according to Stutzman.

Skelley agreed there is a lot of talent, which over time will be polished and developed.

“[The team] grinded throughout the weekend, but where we finished shows the talent that we have.”

Stutzman and Skelley shared the team wants to continue working to put themselves in good position to win conference and compete at nationals.