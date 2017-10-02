Anthem protests spark debate across WSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The NFL has raised major controversy with their protest of the national anthem. Colin Kaepernick first kneeled in September of last year, citing police brutality against unarmed African Americans as the reason for his protest.

Since then, the NFL has gotten major criticism from both sides of the argument. Many people feel kneeling or sitting for the anthem is disrespectful towards the U.S. military, which has caused the NFL to lose many season ticket owners, as well as seeing their TV ratings decrease.

Kaepernick, who started the anthem protests, is without a spot on an NFL team. This prompts many to believe he is being unfairly rejected, or “blackballed”, by NFL owners because of his protest.

As a campus of over 10,000 students, Wright State is a diverse university with students from many different backgrounds.

T.J Mohr, a senior organizational leadership major, said he doesn’t agree with it.

“I understand why the players are protesting,” Mohr said. “But I do not agree with it being protested during a song that unites our great country. I feel it is very disrespectful, and they should find a different way to protest.”

Curtis Maxson, an economics major and a peer advisor at WSU’s Veteran and Military Center, served six years in the U.S Marine Corps. Maxson said as long as the protest stays peaceful, they are within their rights as American citizens.

“I don’t care about the protests. They are peacefully protesting something they disagree with, and that is their right as Americans,” Maxson said.

The anthem protests continue throughout the NFL season, with some teams even electing to not take the field during the national anthem.