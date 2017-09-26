Mens Soccer falls to Green Bay in OT

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State men’s soccer team fell 2-1 in double OT against Wisconsin-Green Bay at Alumni Field on Saturday, Sept. 23.

In a battle of the top two teams in the Horizon League, both teams competed hard right from the start of the game.

After a scoreless first half, the Raiders took the lead in the sixty-sixth minute on a goal by junior forward Luke Treadway with an assist from sophomore midfielder Zach Burgmeier.

Just when it looked like WSU would win the game, the Phoenix tied it up on a goal by senior forward Audi Jepson with four minutes left in regulation.

That was the first goal allowed in five games by sophomore goalkeeper Joel Sundell.

After 17 minutes of overtime, Green Bay scored the game-winner to hand Wright State their first loss in league play. Junior midfielder Brady Genius got credit for the goal.

Green Bay improves to 3-0 in the conference and 4-1-2 overall. Wright State felt to 2-1 in Horizon League play and 5-3-1 overall.

The Raiders’ next game is Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Wisconsin. They will then come home on Saturday, Sept. 30, where they will play Detroit Mercy on Homecoming Weekend.