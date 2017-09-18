Men’s golf team wins Crusader Classic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s golf team began their season in grand fashion by winning the Crusader Classic hosted by Valparaiso University.

The Raiders competed against teams from Bradley University, Valparaiso University and Loyola University.

Going into the tournament, Coach Brian Arlinghaus felt confident in the team as he had watched them practice throughout the summer.

Arlinghaus said how, “the level of play over the summer and heading into the first event was very high, and I sensed that the guys were quite focused. We had a really good focused practice round.”

While sports offer a physical element, mental preparation is just as important.

During their rounds, the weather wasn’t the best, which meant they had to persevere and overcome this challenge. Arlinghaus said how the team “fought through some very tough wind and rain, played some good golf and didn’t let things outside of their control bother them.”

“When the weather broke for the last three to five holes we were ready and finished as strong as I’ve ever seen us finish,”Arlinghaus said.

Arlinghaus was extremely proud of his team, and feels this team is capable of a fantastic season.

As a team, they focus on moment by moment, versus looking beyond what is in front of them.

“We have a very talented group of players, and if we can put it all together as a team over the course of three rounds of golf, we can have a very successful year. As a team we try not to look forward, we focus on what’s important now and the process goals that each player has set for themselves.”