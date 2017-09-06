Women’s soccer beats St. Bonaventure 3-0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State women’s soccer team dominated St. Bonaventure, winning 3-0 at home Thursday, Sept. 31. It was WSU’s third win of the season, and their first win on their home turf.

The Raiders came into this game looking for their first win at home after their last home match ended in a double OT loss to Western Michigan.

Wright State took the lead early with a goal by senior Sarah Colvin, with an assist from junior Aaliyah Patten.

The Raiders closed out the first half with another goal. Freshman Brittney Petrosky bounced an impressive header into the net for the first goal of her college career, assisted by Monica Hennen.

WSU finished the first half with nine shots, while holding St. Bonaventure to five.

The Raiders held their moment in the second half. Wright State took 14 shots in the final 45 minutes of play, while holding St. Bonaventure to only four.

Sophomore goaltender Maddie Jewell shut out St. Bonaventure by not allowing a single goal, and blocking four shots.

Wright State ended the game with 23 shots on goal, a season high, while only allowing St. Bonaventure to take nine shots the entire match.