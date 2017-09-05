Wright State golf team names new head coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Brian Arlinghaus, the assistant coach from last year’s Wright State’s golf team, was promoted after head coach Pete Samborsky stepped down this summer.

Arlinghaus came to WSU in 2015, where he previously served as the head golf coach at Miami University-Hamilton. While coaching there, he met coach Samborsky while trying to help Chris Ross, a player on the team, transfer to a school with division one golf.

“I got in touch with coach Samborsky because I heard he was looking for a player,” Arlinghaus said. “So I put him in touch with Chris Ross, and he eventually decided to offer Chris a spot on the Wright State team.”

Arlinghaus and Samborsky were randomly paired together at a golf tournament they were competing in. After the tournament, Arlinghaus was offered the job as an assistant head coach at WSU.

“I was more than thrilled at the opportunity,” Arlinghaus said. “It’s kind of crazy how Chris came to Wright State from Miami University-Hamilton and then I came after him.”

After being the assistant coach for two years, Arlinghaus was the prime candidate to take over when Samborsky decided to step down.

“I am really excited,” Arlinghaus said. “There are a lot of challenges and a lot of work that needs to be done, but at the same time it’s a great opportunity for these players to make an impact on the school and community by taking this program to where it needs to be.”

For many teams, a new coach may signal a rebuilding year, but with Arlinghaus being very familiar with these players, the goal is nothing short of a competitive season.

“Our goal is to win our conference championship, and go to the NCAA tournament,” Arlinghaus said. “We have a very good schedule in the fall and the spring, and if we achieve our personal goals we will in turn achieve our team goals”.

The WSU golf team opens their season on Sep. 5 at the Crusader Collegiate event in Chesterton, Indiana.