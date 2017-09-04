WSU Basketball player Ryan Custer returns home

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State basketball player Ryan Custer returned home for the first time since his accident in April, where he shattered his vertebrae at a party in Oxford, OH. Custer was welcomed home at the airport by numerous family members and friends.

Custer and his family have endured nearly five months of surgeries, intense therapy and uncertainty. Custer visited multiple hospitals, and was even a part of a stem cell research study at Rush University in Chicago.

During his time away from home he was visited frequently from friends, including WSU basketball players and head coach Scott Nagy.

The support from his team and Wright State University as a whole has helped him through the toughest of times, according to Custer.

“They’ve been incredible. The students, the athletic director, the team, they’ve all been incredibly supportive and have been there for me throughout these few months,” Custer said. “I get texts from the team everyday asking how I’m doing. I’ve even gotten cards from people I’ve never met wishing me well. It all means a lot to me.”

Ryan’s journey does not end here, and will begin more physical therapy at Good Samaritan Hospital in Clifton, OH in the coming weeks. Custer plans to stay positive and continue to be the best he can be.

“I just plan to work as hard as I can,” he said. “I just want to stay positive and work as hard as I can. Now that I’m back home I want to do stuff that I used to do, and just do stuff that any 19 year old would do”.