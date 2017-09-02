Wright State University

The Guardian

How to get involved in intramural sports

Tevin Carter-Tolbert, Sports Writer
September 2, 2017
Sports

Whether you’re a returning student or a new face on campus, joining an intramural sport is an opportunity to feel united with others on campus.

Campus Recreation offers a wide variety of intramural options, ranging from mud volleyball to flag football, and there’s even a FIFA soccer tournament.

Billy Willis, assistant director for competitive sports, stressed the importance of the IMLeagues website for being able to participate in these different activities. Upon reaching the website, you will be prompted to log in or sign up, and select Wright State.

IMLeagues also offers an easily accessible app that allows you to sign up for the different activities offered.

Nate Griffith, a sophomore, talked of how he enjoyed participating in flag football during his freshman year and plans on adventuring into different sports throughout the rest of his college career.

“I enjoyed that it was a fun way to be active and it also allowed me to build new relationships, while strengthening those that I already had,” Griffith said.

Tyler Arthur, a teammate of Griffith from flag football, mentioned, “it was enjoyable to be a part of a team and to just be out there with friends. I also plan on trying different sports while I’m here”.

 

