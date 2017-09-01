Season preview: Wright State Football

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State club football team comes off a terrific 2016 season, having been ranked as high as number three in the nation. With numerous starters returning, Wright State hopes to show last years success was no fluke, and they are ready to reach the ultimate goal of a conference championship and postseason play.

The WSU football team is a club team, which competes in the National Club Football Association (NCFA). The NCFA is composed of 26 teams divided into six divisions and four conferences. The winners of the four conferences go on to compete in a 4 team playoff, similar to the format used in division one football.

Jimmy Johnson enters his second full season as the head coach for WSU, and has great confidence in what this team can do.

“This team this year is bigger, faster and stronger then we’ve had in the past, and we have a lot more physical talent on this years team then we’ve had in the past,” Johnson said.

Johnson expressed nothing but high expectations for the year.

“Expectations this year are nothing short of winning our division,” Johnson said. “We should vie for a national title.”

A big part of coach Johnson’s confidence in the team comes from the players coming together, not only as a team, but as a family. The motto around the team this year is “team on three, family on six”.

This mentality has brought the team closer together, and even coach Johnson thinks it has contributed to the change in this years team.

“That’s part of the difference now,” Johnson said. “It has been a complete culture change, and they’re moving in the right direction”.

Second year captain Drew Bernal-Danner, a junior slot receiver for WSU, echoed coach Johnson’s confidence in this years team.

“Being a captain is more than just the title,” Bernal-Danner said. “It’s about helping the younger guys. I just try and let them know that hard work truly pays off.”

Peter Ngoh, a junior defensive back, showed just how team oriented his attitude is going into the season.

“Besides being the best I can be, I don’t really have any personal goals,” Ngoh said. “I just want to win a championship. That’s all it comes down to.”

Coach Johnson believes this team has the talent to win it all. “This team right here, this team will compete for a national title,” Johnson said. “If we stay healthy, there’s no question about it. We just have a lot of physical talent”.

Wright State’s first home game is Sep. 30 against Ohio State University’s club football team.