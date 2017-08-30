Men’s soccer results in a tie for home opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s soccer team took on the Mastodon’s of Fort Wayne, resulting in a tie. This game marked the opening of the season for each team.

This zero to zero tie may have come as a bit of a shock for the Fort Wayne team, as they had not been in a tie since 2014.

Wright State edged Fort Wayne in the total amount of shots, 14 to 13; however, the Mastodon’s were able to have five corner kicks while the Raiders only had two attempts.

WSU had four different players with shots on goal, while two others also had shot attempts that were just off target. With all of the shots, both goalies rose to the occasion and kept the opposing forces out of the back of the net.

Along with a high number of shots, penalties were also in high demand. The Raiders received 16 of the 25 penalties given out.

The Raiders come off of winning their first ever Horizon League championship in 2016. Last season, the team posted a 7-1-1 record in their conference games, while holding an 11-6-3 overall record.

Despite the success last season, they were voted to finish third in the Horizon League preseason poll.

The Raiders will be on the road to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Sept. 1.