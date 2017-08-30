Kyrie Irving traded to Celtics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kyrie Irving, the all-star point guard of the Cleveland Cavaliers, requested a trade during the summer.

Many pondered why anyone would want to leave a situation with LeBron James. Others applauded Irving for wanting to be the centerpiece of a franchise versus shining in the shadow of James.

The Cavaliers granted Irving’s wish and traded him to the Boston Celtics. In return, the Celtics shipped off their all-star point guard, Isaiah Thomas, and Jae Crowder.

Both teams can be seen as winners in this exchange. The Celtics add another top tier player after acquiring Gordon Hayward from the Utah Jazz.

They hope that these two will mesh and lead the team back to the Eastern Conference finals and possibly the NBA Finals. For the Cavs, they eliminate the possible tension of keeping Irving despite his trade request, while also replacing him with another point guard of a similar caliber.

The first game of the season puts Irving and Thomas on the same court, against their former teams. Many fans are ready and excited for the season to start.