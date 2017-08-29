WSU women’s soccer drops home opener against Western Michigan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s soccer team lost 1-0 in double overtime to the Western Michigan University (WMU) Broncos.

Wright State grabbed the momentum early, taking a total of six shots in the first 45 minutes of the game, as opposed to only two from WMU.

Wright State’s closest shot at a goal came from freshman forward Erin Graefen, who bounced a header off the right goalpost, just missing the net.

In the final 45 minutes of regulation, WMU took 9 shots. WSU freshman goaltender, Miranda Thomas, thwarted any WMU scoring chance that came her way.

In the final minute of regulation, the Raiders had a shot on goal, but it was blocked by the WMU goaltender. Wright State ended regulation by being out-shot 9-2 in the second half.

The first overtime was a five minute period. WMU kept the ball in their possession for almost the entire period, and they were able to get five shots on goal in only five minutes.

The Raiders weren’t able to get a shot off in the first overtime. Thomas continued her outstanding night and kept the game scoreless, thus sending the game into a second overtime.

The second overtime was a 10 minute period, and Wright State was able to gain some momentum by taking two shots towards the goal.

In the final minute of the second overtime, WMU forward Grace Labadie took a free kick and shot it into the upper right corner of Wright State’s net, scoring the game winning goal for the Broncos.

Erin Graefen and junior, Aaliyah Patten, each took two shots for the Raiders, leading the team. Miranda Thomas had eight saves as the goaltender.

Wright State’s next game is on the road this Sunday, Aug. 27 at Miami University. The Raiders will be back home on Thursday, Aug. 31 to host St.Bonaventure at Alumni Field.