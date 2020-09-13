Post-COVID Syndrome Severely Damages Children’s Hearts

Many studies found the correlation with the MIS-C is linked with the COVID-19. The full form of MIS-C is the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It is a severe disease for the children who are going through COVID-19. It is the disease that affects the children’s heart in such a way that they have to monitor for their lifetime. It is indeed a lifetime disease with symptoms in children’s hearts. It damages the control of the heart in children. You have to take care of every possible way for your children to survive.

From the case studies, it is stated that from the professor of Texas university that this disease will not give you the warning before 3 or 4 weeks in healthy children. It is the most dangerous thing to hear that in some cases, you will not be able to identify that the children are going through these diseases symptoms or not. In some children, you will not see signs at all, but after the 3 or 4 weeks after the infection, they will feel the exaggerate inflammation in the body. It will directly affect the children’s heart and their function.

It will make your body and immune system weak. The weak immune system has a great chance to get the COVID-19. They also said that for the development of this MIS-C disease, there is no need to exhibit the classic respiratory symptoms of COVID-19, the most frightening thing that we can’t identify the symptoms of this disease in some cases.

Information about the children who suffer from the post-COVID syndrome

Many universities in this world are studying this topic or disease. They published data in the newspaper and some other books about the symptoms of this disease. They also check the hospital for the needed data, which explains the complicated nature of the children who suffered from this disease. Following are some critical data that you should read –

The children who find that they have this disease are instantly admitted to the intensive care unit because of their weak heart condition. In these children, we will find the symptoms significantly. The data says that 71℅ of the children were admitted to the intensive care unit for the next treatment. They need to stay under constant monitoring and intervention, which will decide the further treatment of the child.

In some cases, the children are treated with shock for the better health of the heart of the function of the heart. The hospital data says that 61℅ of the children were treated with a surprise which will help to get in the better operation of the heart.

The average stay of the patient who is suffering from MIS-C in the hospital is from 7 to 8 days. They can be admitted to the ICU or in the regular ward for further treatment. When they feel the fewer symptoms, then they will get discharged from the hospital.

The common symptoms of these diseases seen in the children are fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. The detailed data from the hospital is every child has a fever during this disease, 73℅ children have abdominal pain or diarrhea; 68.3% of children have vomiting problem. Some of the children had to take the EKG test in which half of the results were abnormal, and the remaining children need mechanical ventilation.

The survey identifies at the end of this treatment, 11 children died due to this disease. COVID is a dangerous infection, and it causes many symptoms in your children. You have to take care of your children from this disease.

This disease affects more than one organ system in your body. It is also challenging to understand the medical team because of its symptoms and complicated conditions. This disease is associated with SARC-CoV-2. You have to take care of this disease and your children. You also have to control the ratio of the receptors in your body. It can affect the heart, lungs, gastrointestinal system, and neurological system.

Damages in children body because MIS-C disease

The following are the damages associated with these diseases that you needed to know:-

The significant damage because of this disease is the dilation of the coronary blood vessels. It is the most crucial damage and dangerous one. You can also see this damage in Kawasaki disease.

It also reduces the heart pump of oxygenated blood, which will provide the oxygenated blood to the tissue of the different body parts.

Most of the 10% of children have an aneurysm of a coronary vessel. The aneurysm of a coronary vessel is situated with the ballooning of the coronary vessel, identified through an ultrasound of the heart. Often leads to the damage to your heart in many ways, stops to provide oxygenated blood to the tissue of your body.

The aneurysm of the coronary vessel will create damage in your future life. The children who have this disease have to go to the hospital for regular check-ups and follow-ups for further treatment. Doctors will decide other therapies, or they decide that this disease can recover or not bases on the regular follow-ups of the patients. Follow-ups also decide that this disease is for the rest of the life of the patient or not.

There is another study that says that the patient of this disease is probably overweight, and they will find the symptoms of the post-COVID syndrome. They also noted that the outcome of this disease in obese or overweight patients is worse and dangerous.

Conclusion

As we see in the above information that the symptoms are significant. You can’t identify the disorder through the signs in the early stage. Therefore, it is a dangerous and frightening infection. Exhibit the utmost care in every aspect to avoid this dangerous disease. It will directly affect your child’s heart and other multi inflammatory systems. The child has to go through the daily follow-ups in the hospital for better health.