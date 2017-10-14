Naked vs. nude

Intention is the determining factor when differentiating between “naked” and “nude.” Models pose “in the nude,” never “naked.” Naked is being exposed, it’s an untended exposure at that. Naked is also more vulnerable. It’s who we are when no one is near to observe us. Our truest state.

Nude is what we show people when our bodies are not draped with cloth. The difference lies little with the denotation, and heavily within the connotation. Society’s morphing of the term “naked” has allowed for this gap between the two terms to form. It’s meaning has gone from “without clothing” to “without the usual covering or protection.” The second meaning tells of the vulnerability that follows the word naked. You’re naked when you cry in public, when you let your true emotions paint your face, when you leave your “usual coverings” aside.

Your nudity is monitored, its controlled. You prepare to be in the nude. You may apply oil, or shave, or paint your nails. Whatever it be, it’s some type of protection from exposing the raw you. Although the literal definition of nude “wearing no clothes,” the connotation that is linked with it is, as said before, intention.

Notice even the meticulous wording in the definition of nude, “wearing” rather than a word like “has.” Even this seemingly innocent choice tells greatly of the importance of purpose when defining nude. The individual has a choice to wear or not wear, he or she has not been simply discovered without coverings.

Will you be nude, protected, controlled. Or, will you be naked, bare in the face of the public. Be your whole self and allow yourself to display it. Don’t be nude, be naked.