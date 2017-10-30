Chartwells slashes employee hours in wake of decreased sales

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Earlier this month, an anonymous employee reported that Chartwells had cut the hours of employees throughout campus dining facilities.

There has been a decrease in sales across campus dining, according to Wright State Hospitality Services. They credited the decrease in sales with the decrease of population of students, faculty and staff.

This may not be the first time for the hours of employees to be cut or changed.

“Each semester Wright State Hospitality Services adjusts associate schedules based on the level of business in the dining locations on campus,” said Amber Reading, director of marketing.