Office of Latino Affairs to combine with the Asian and Native American Center

Over the course of a year Wright State University has made the decision to merge colleges in an effort to work toward financial stability. There are now decisions being made to merge organizations on campus.

The Office of Latino Affairs (OLA) is set to combine with the Asian and Native American Center (ANA). Julia Acosta, the current director of OLA, is set to become director of both organizations in December.

The current OLA office became a separate entity three years ago, and is currently housed in the Student Union. According to Acosta, there has been a negative response from students in her office. With around 600 Latino students and just as many Asian and Native American students, the new office would be limited on space.

“I’m interested in doing what the student body wants,” Acosta said. Students from the OLA office have tried to protest the merge but there has been little success in preventing it.

Andrea del Mar Flores Hernandez, a graduate student at Wright State, has spoken out against the merge.

“There are so many cultural differences; combining would be uncomfortable. Latinos are loud and chatty while the Asian culture is quiet and reserved. Even though we may be friends, we might not connect as much,” said Hernandez. “We will also have to chair events with one another, I feel like that could take away the attention from one another’s culture.”

The organizations will also have to undergo a logo change to represent the three cultures.

The Asian and Native American Center did not respond with a comment with their thoughts on the merge.

The OLA’s mission is to foster a supportive environment that enhances the success of Latino students, the Latino community and the economic development of the region.

Students like Hernandez chose WSU because of the Latino Office being its own identity and resource for students.

“I decided to apply to graduate school and most of the schools that I had got into they didn’t have an identity office. They had an international office but that’s it,” Hernandez said. “These are safe spaces, and the safe space situation is so underrated. These people are probably here alone, they are here without their families so who are their families? Their offices.”

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, Gary Dickstein was unavailable for comment about the decision.