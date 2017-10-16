U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration summit coming to Nutter Center to help fight opioid crisis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, Oct. 16 from 6 – 9 p.m., the Nutter Center will host a free event for Wright State and those in the community to rally together to fight the opioid crisis.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched the 360 Strategy in 2016 targeting four cities that are part of the opioid epidemic. The approach of tackling violence and addiction works with the communities more directly to engage community outreach, organizations and educate those on this problem in US cities.

“This is the DEA trying to work with folks in prevention and recovery,” said Special Agent Rich Isaacson from the Detroit Division of the DEA.

Dayton is one of four cities chosen for this year to crack down on opioids. Wright State’s Joseph Keferl, dean for college of education and human services, began working with the DEA because he wanted to get WSU involved in the fight against opioids. When Dayton was chosen, the DEA started the partnership with the university.

“They are embracing community partners to fight drug problems,” Keferl said. “We have a lot of effort going on in the community already, this event is held as a catalyst to the public.”

The DEA chose WSU to engage students, faculty/staff, high schools and local school districts.

There will be over 54 vendors on site at the event, along with live music by local artist and American Idol finalist Alexis Gomez.

There will also be speeches by national speakers such as Joe Piersante and Sarah Nerad, Iron Man competitor Todd Crandall, DEA agents, executive producer Lucian Read, for FX series American Divided, law enforcement and Major General Price.

“This is to raise awareness. We want people to recognize the opioid epidemic does not discriminate,” Isaacson said.

Anyone interested in the event can register here.