Student Union administrative offices to be relocated

The administration offices in the Student Union are in the process of moving as a result of remodeling of several second floor and upper level offices.

The SU received state funding for the renovation a few years ago, according to Eric Corbitt, Director of Student Union, Campus Recreation and Student Activities

Currently the offices in the SU, next to the Center of International Education, are closed. The UCIE is scheduled to move into the newly remodeled offices.

The WrightOne Card Center, Student Conduct and Community Standards, Student Legal Services and Student Union Administration will all be housed on the second floor in the next year.

The UCIE is currently in separate offices on the second floor and will be able to combine into one after the expansion.

According to Corbitt, the new locations for organizations in the SU have yet to be determined.

“The first piece of this project will be minor renovation on the lower level. The transfer office will move toward the huddle rooms and enrollment management. The construction will start in the spring,” Corbitt said.

One of the challenges Corbitt’s team is working on is the visibility of their office, which is expected to decrease. They have created pilot programs for organizations and faculty to reserve rooms and have worked to change the Welcome Desk.

“The Union has gone through many renovations. It opened in 1994 and was originally the Student and University Center and a PE Center,” Corbitt said. “In 1994 the university decided to expand the Union to be the one stop shop it is now.”

The Union Market and Recreation Center were the largest renovations in the early 2000’s along with many small renovations over the years.

The official office move list of student organizations and some other offices is still a work in progress, and will be more defined by next semester.