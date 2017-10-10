Board of Trustees introduces Executive Committee

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With a new president and a new budget for the new academic year, the Board of Trustees also added a new committee to their list of scheduled meetings.

Known as the Executive Committee, it is made up of the current chair, the vice chair, secretary and past chair as a subcommittee to the BOT.

“The Board wanted another board to vet through actions before coming to them. The executive committee handles things like HR issues so the Board of Trustees isn’t meeting about every single issue,” said Douglas Fecher, Chair of Board of Trustees.

The committee is stated in the by-laws of the BOT, but has not been implemented in the university until this year.

“Many organizations have executive committees,” Fecher said. “Being the new chair, I wanted to resurrect and provide good governance. It’s difficult to gather the Board of Trustees, so the committee can meet before the issue goes to the board.”

The executive committee has less power than the president or the BOT; their role is to review and decide what issues need to be brought to the attention of the trustees. The committee also has two extra duties, which is to oversee the appraisal of the president at the end of the academic year and also do research on compensation of university.

The Executive Committee held their most recent meeting on Friday, Sept. 29.