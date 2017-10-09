What research is happening in the NEC building?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Researchers from Biochemistry, Psychology, Engineering, Physics, and more are conducting research in the Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration (NEC) building on Wright State’s campus. People conducting research in the NEC building include undergraduate students, graduate students, technical staff, post-doctoral researchers and faculty.

According to Christopher Wyatt, Associate Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, Wright State is working in collaboration with Mark Rich, an internationally recognized researcher. Their research is focused on stopping infant mortality due to breathing problems, as well as preventing the muscle weakness known as sepsis.

Sherif Elbasiouny from the department of neuroscience, cell biology and physiology is conducting research focused on finding different methods of treatment for Lou Gehrig’s disease. Elbasiouny is also combining neuroscience and engineering with his projects related to prosthetics, according to Wyatt.

Elliott Brown, who is jointly appointed in engineering and physics, is doing work on sensors; he does his research in a facility free of dust and particles, known as a clean room. “These facilities are a great resource for the university,” said Douglas Leaman, Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics.

Michael Hennessy is collaborating with Dragana Claflin, Gale Kleven and Patricia Schiml on behavioral neuroscience research. Hennessy has been working at Wright State for around 20 years, bus his research, along with other long-time faculty has been in progress long before the NEC was opened.

“Most of the researchers were established investigators before the building opened. Many of the researchers had a hand in designing their spaces to meet their needs,” said Leaman.

The research being conducted in the NEC building will continue for as long as it is open. “The goal is to grow [our research]. Neuroscience and Neurobiology are, in many ways the next frontier,” said Leaman.