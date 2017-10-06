Enrollment causes setback for reserves goal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The board stated the university’s revenue will be $4.8 million less than the planned budget partly due to enrollment loss.

Enrollment has been checked since the beginning of the fall semester, and is used to determine how much the budget needs to be adjusted by looking at the revenue from student enrollment gains and losses.

“We were $3 million lower on summer revenues. And the fall and spring terms are planned to be $1.8 million gross revenue reduction,” Jeff Ulliman, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Wright State, said in a Board of Trustees meeting.

The revenue from enrollment is officially determined after the student back out, which pulls students from registration that have not yet paid tuition after three weeks into the semester.

“We create a budget based upon projections and we look at different subsets of the enrollment. We look at undergraduates, graduate students, domestic students, international students, and the full time and part time students,” said Ulliman. “In the end we divide it up by credit hour and project a revenue number. In general, this year we projected about 5% less revenue in instructional general fees than our fiscal year 2016.”

The university is still working to remediate the budget to meet the necessary reserves amount of an estimated $9.2 million to $9.3 million.

The breakdown of enrollment has yet to be determined. One of the subsets of the enrollment is the college credit plus program.

The program included 43 high schools offering a total of 44 classes in local schools, according to documentation by the board. The Dayton campus enrolled 673 students from high schools, according to a report in the meeting.

The Board of Trustees will evaluate areas of remediation in the budget. There are also potential position vacancies to come in the future.