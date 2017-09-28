UCIE to hold international alumni event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Thursday, Sept. 28, The University Center for International Education (UCIE) will host an International Alumni meet and greet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The UCIE organized this event in coordination with the Alumni Association, which garnered the alumni who will be acting as mentors at the event. It is intended not only for international students or alumni, but also for anyone with an interest in international affairs.

The event is an opportunity for current Wright State students to meet alumni and discuss career opportunities, cultural exchange and engage in speed-mentoring sessions.

Speed-mentoring is a process in which students are matched with a new alumnus every few minutes. It is organized in such a way that every student will have a one-on-on conversation with at least one through five alumni by the end of the event.

According to Catherine Hernandez, International Student Program Coordinator, the current job market is highly competitive, especially for international students.

This is a good chance for students to ask for tips about networking, academic and occupational success and any other questions they might prepare for the alumni.

The meet and greet is intended “to do something that has tangible and positive effects [on students],” said Hernandez.