Wright State Physicians offer flu vaccinations

WSU Physicians will be offering walk-in influenza vaccines on Monday – Friday until December 1 at the Physicians Health Center, 725 University Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot must have a valid photo ID, along with their insurance card. Some insurance companies require a copay; the cost for self-pay patients is $30, due upon check in, according to the release.

“Wright State Physicians gave 1,486 flu shots last year,” said Marketing Communications Manager, Heather Maurer in a release. The Physician’s office is made up of 180 physicians affiliated with WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Another area of campus offering flu vaccinations is the Student Health Services, located at 051 Student Union. Students are required to bring their Wright1 card, along with their health insurance card.

The Student Health Services will also offer vaccines on Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The flu causes millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths each year, according to the release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone receives a yearly flu shot.

“Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea,” the release stated.

Patients can direct their questions about flu shots to the Student Health Services at (937)775-2552, and call Wright State Physicians for information about influenza vaccinations at (937)245-7200.