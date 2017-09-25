Wright State kicks off its 50th homecoming

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Today a kickoff event for Wright State’s 50th Homecoming was held on the North Lawn.

Students participated in carnival games and inflatables, ate free cake and had a chance to enter a ticket raffle for a gift card for the WSU bookstore.

The inflatables, which are entirely new, included Hungry Hungry Hippos and Dizzy X, a racing game.

The event was organized by University Activities Board (UAB) in accordance with Student Government Association (SGA) and WWSU 106.9, Wright State’s radio station.

This year’s kickoff was especially more hyped-up because it is Wright State’s 50th anniversary, according to Maggi Hole, member of UAB. In past years, kickoffs were held indoors and were less extravagant.

By hosting this event, UAB hopes to inspire school spirit and make the student body “come together as a university,” said Hole.

According to Junior attendee Lizzy Carnahan, the kickoff was successful in gathering a lot of people to celebrate the start of homecoming week. “There’s a little bit here for everyone,” said Carnahan.