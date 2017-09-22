Office of Latino Affairs hosts march on downtown Dayton

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Office of Latino Affairs (OLA) held its fourth march in downtown Dayton on Friday, Sept. 16.

The march was an opportunity for people to come together in the name of the Latino community, allowing both participants and spectators alike to celebrate Hispanic culture.

Each participant could dawn the flag of one Hispanic country to represent, as well as other cultural paraphernalia including hats, buttons, pins, etc.

Participation is not exclusive to members of OLA, or even those of Hispanic descent. “Our motto is, ‘You don’t have to be Latino to be a friend,’” said Julia Acosta, Director of OLA.

The event was organized in coordination with the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, as well as Five Rivers MetroParks.

People who attended the march saw Hispanic pride at its best. “This is the finest event in the Dayton area to celebrate Hispanic Heritage,” Acosta said.

Michael Sanchez, President of OLA, represented Nicaragua at the march.

This is just one of the events hosted by OLA during Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Sept. 15, one day before the march, there was a kickoff even in Hamilton Hall Plaza, where attendants were offered free dance lessons, food and the chance to learn to make a piñata.