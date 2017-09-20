Wright State administration addressees campus community on abortion display

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ten individuals from the Create Equality organization will have an anti-abortion display on the campus quad today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a campus-wide e-mail from Dr. Gary Dickstein, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs.

“They have informed the university that they plan to bring large 4X3 placards that contain very graphic images,” Dickstein said.

Due to Wright State being a public institution, the university must allow the organization to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“This is true even when individuals and/or groups express views that some in our community find offensive,” Dickstein said.

Dickstein noted the university will ensure the organization, as well as individuals, will behave in a manner consistent with the Constitution and university policy.

Members of the community who are uncomfortable with these images are encouraged to avoid the quad during the display period.

Those who need support or someone to talk to can visit the Counseling and Wellness Center, located in the Student Union, or the Women’s Center.