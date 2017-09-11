Academic programs remain intact despite cuts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In spring of 2017, $30 million in expenses were cut in part of the budget reduction, resulting in layoffs and decreased spending across campus.

Both administration and department heads worked to minimize the impact on academics.

WSU offers a wide variety of certifications, licensures, endorsements and degree, including 13 associate degrees and over 90 bachelor degrees.

Over the last two years there have been several certifications, minors, and master programs deactivated due to lack of enrollment, according to University Registrar, Amanda Steel-Middleton

“We have not deactivated any programs due to financial cuts,” said Steele-Middleton.

The university has worked toward cutting expenses in other areas to keep the integrity of the academic programs stable.

However, the decision to cut or deactivate is left to the respective departments, depending on their budget. There have been less sections offered due to the cuts and program cuts could come in the future, but it is not probable at this moment, according to Office of Registrar.

“In case there were to be a cut to a program or certification, there would be a phase of teaching out the number of students left; finishing the program for those students to graduate and no longer accept new students,” Steele-Middleton said. “Departments might also encourage students to opt for different classes instead of the ones that are in the program.”

Minors such as Anthropology are doing well under the cuts to the budgets.

“College of Liberal Arts is not cutting right now,” said Tracey Steele, Associate Professor and Chair of the Sociology & Anthropology department.

The anthropology program was a target to be terminated over 15 years ago by the university, but due to such an outcry against it, the school has kept the program in place, according to Steele said.

“We’re thriving,” said Steele. “We have actually seen a slight increase in those that enroll in anthropology. We lost one personnel last year due to the cuts but, as a program, we are doing really well.”