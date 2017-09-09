WSU School of Medicine professor faces sexual assault allegations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dayton physician Arun Aggarwal is under an investigation for two accusations of sexual assault.

In December of 2013 and August of 2014, he allegedly touched the breasts of two female teenage patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital. His work with Dayton Children’s was tied to a contract with the WSU School of Medicine.

Aggarwal, who taught as an associate professor at WSU School of Medicine, was hired in June of 2013 as a non-tenure track faculty member. With a background specializing in pediatrics and gastroenterology, he became Director of Motility within the Division of Gastroenterology and Nutrition in September of 2014.

A 2013 performance evaluation of Aggarwal described him as “a very welcomed and valuable member of the GI team and member of our faculty.” The review continued with statements regarding how Aggarwal became a “very good clinician” and praised his teaching abilities with residents and students.

In June of 2015, Aggarwal took three weeks of parental leave, according to a Personnel Action Form, and received a letter from the WSU School of Medicine later that month, which stated he would be placed on administrative leave due to the complaint and investigation.

His position was terminated from Dayton Children’s for not renewing his clinical privileges on Sept. 4.

WSU followed with a termination letter of his assistant professor position, citing his termination was for not serving in a clinical role, which violated the offer agreement. The letter also stated, “Pursuant to the H1B regulations, as the H1B employer we are liable for the reasonable costs of return transportation to your last country of residence.”

Aggarwal is currently suing the university over his termination. The Medical School was contacted for more information but declined, stating, “consistent with its long established practice, the University does not comment on pending litigation.”

In May 2017, Aggarwal’s medical license was revoked by a state medical board. He then attempted to flee the country earlier in August, but was arrested in Washington D.C.

According to Dayton Daily News, on August 31, he was arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and will enter a not guilty plea with a $500,000 bond.