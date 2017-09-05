Sushi Do now open for business

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sushi Do, located in the previous location of Jamba Juice in the Student Union, is now open for business.

The decision to do away with Jamba Juice was prompted by decreased student interest, as well as input from the student body itself, according to Amber Reading, Director of Marketing of Hospitality Services.

The results of surveys conducted by Hospitality Services revealed the majority of the student body sought healthier food options than those provided by Jamba Juice.

Initially, the proposed replacement for Jamba Juice was Freshens. However, “due to the space and configuration needed to properly implement the brand, it was determined that Freshens would not be the best option for this location,” Reading said.

Sushi Do is able to utilize the available space, and has been a partner of the university for four years. For these reasons, Sushi Do was the best option to take over the space, according to Reading.

The options provided by Sushi Do will be introduced in phases.

In phase one, which is currently active, Sushi Do will offer the same grab-n-go sushi rolls previously available in The Hanger and Union Market, but with additional selections as well.

Phase two options are expected to include hot cuisine.

Sushi Do is located toward the entrance of the Student Union closest to the Union Market. Its hours of operations are Monday – Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.