Hurricane Harvey displaces over 30,000

Hurricane Harvey hit eastern Texas and Louisiana on Friday, Aug. 25 with the worst storm since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Since 2005, there had not been a hurricane of category three or higher to make landfall in the U.S.

This storm has caused 38 deaths and over 30,000 people to be displaced from their homes, according to CNN.

Harvey originated as a category four hurricane. The winds resulting from Harvey reached as high as 130 miles per hour.

The wind caused major damage throughout eastern Texas, specifically the Houston area. Certain parts of the Houston Metropolitan area received anywhere from 30-50 inches of rainfall throughout the coming days, according to ABC news.

The National Weather Service in Houston reported the record for daily rainfall accumulation has been broken twice. Aug. 26 saw 14.4 inches of rain, and Aug. 27 produced 16.08 inches of rain.

Of the 38 people who have died from the hurricane, 14 of the fatalities have come from the flooding, according to Fox News.

The flooding has prompted a national response from numerous organizations to help with relief aid for the hurricane. According to an estimate from the U.S Chamber of Commerce, companies have raised over 113 million dollars to go to the relief aid in Houston.

There are still several people unaccounted for. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Brock Long has called the damage from Hurricane Harvey “the worst disaster in Texas history” and recovering from the storm will take “many years”.

To donate to the relief fund, text HARVEY to 90999 (The American Red Cross) to donate 10 dollars.