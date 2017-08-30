Wright State alumni share their experiences

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As students return to campus for another school year, alumni shared their college experiences and how to enrich their time at Wright State.

Justin Boggs, a former Sports Editor for The Guardian, graduated with a degree in Political Science. Currently employed at Scripps National, he writes and edits stories, as well as videos and manages web content for up to 30 different web pages.

Working for The Guardian eventually led him to a job at Dayton Daily News, where he met and networked with fellow journalists. Boggs recommended that undergrad students find a balance between classwork and extracurricular activities, and get to know people in their fields.

“The number one thing [for students] is to get real world experience,” Boggs said.

Andy Platt, graduate with a degree in Business, built connections through Student Advisory Council (SAC). Platt currently works as the regional director and financial planner for Northwestern Mutual.

Platt encourages students to make themselves well-known among their professors and to carry themselves with professionalism in and outside the classroom.

He also suggested that students pursue leadership roles in organizations and fields they are passionate about. Platt applauds the Raj Soin College of Business and its professors for their willingness to go above and beyond to advise their students.

Graduate Tiffany Johnson, former Editor-in-Chief for The Guardian, attained a double major in Communications and English. She currently works in the Marketing department at Wright State.

Johnson is also a former employee for Dayton Daily News; a position she attained while still in college while working for The Guardian.

Her advice for students is to build close connections with professors in their fields and to start actively networking as soon as possible.

Amanda Burks graduated from Wright State with an Art degree, and currently works in marketing and public relations in Cincinnati, OH. She cites the Alumni Association as a great resource to meet people, and encourages students to be active members after graduation.

“It’s not about what you know, but who you know,” Burks said.