Evolution of Rowdy Raider

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Rowdy Raider is the face of Wright State for sporting and social events, but he is not the first mascot of Wright State. Rowdy makes guest appearances at a variety of places, such as birthday requests and community events.

“He is an icon for the school,” Joyce Whitaker said, former Spirit Coordinator. The person portraying Rowdy spends a substantial amount of time on “game day characterization,” according to Whitaker.

Theme nights are time consuming, according to Whitaker. That includes events such as Rowdy reading a newspaper while sitting in a lawn chair while the opposing team makes its entrance.

WSU has changed its mascot three times during the course of 50 years. The first mascot was a viking, established in 1986, then later changed in the 1990’s to a wolf.

“The change from a human to an animal character was for gender equality,” Whitaker said. The mascot became a representation of all the students coming to the university with a variety of backgrounds and heritages. The animal became universal, according to Whitaker.

The mascot was changed to a wolf in 2007, because WSU wanted a fierce and strong looking mascot, according to Whitaker.

“The second costume looked so much like a dog, and we wanted a fierce wolf to represent the university,” Whitaker said.

Rowdy, who measures at 6’6″, has transitioned through around 30 to 50 different students over the course of 20 years, taking on the role of the mascot Raider.

Those chosen to become Rowdy Raider must complete training and practice prior to making an appearance. He is well-known in the mascot circle, according to Whitaker, and was named ‘All American Mascot’ by the National Cheer Association (NCA).

Rowdy usually places in the top five or ten nationally each year during the NCA competition.

Those who work as Rowdy remain anonymous, but seniors who play Rowdy remove their masks to be honored at the game.





