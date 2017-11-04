Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Welcome one, welcome fall. Decorate your dorm this autumn season with hand-made, unique crafts.

As the leaves change from green to orange and the boots and scarves join the wardrobe, make the most of this magical time. With Halloween behind us, let’s move from skulls and candy to turkeys and pumpkin pie.

Explore your creative side with these three simple, cheap, and fall-in-love-with worthy crafts.

First, take a stroll right out your front door, then look at your feet and reach down to pick up some leaves. Walk your soon to be decorations back in and cover them with spray on glue and orange, gold, and brown glitter. Tie some string on their stems and hang them across your door frame to share your fall spirit!

If glitter doesn’t sparkle an interest, perhaps an empty canvas might.

Paint, brushes, friends and white canvases can prove to produce great works of autumn art. Pinterest may inspire some people, a still life of a pumpkin, or even some naked trees with the leaves just below. You can never go wrong with a quote either. Let your love for this season fall all over the canvas.

Finally, don’t forget about the loyal and classic mason jars. Make a campfire in a jar with sticks, rocks and some mini-led string lights. Simply glue the small twigs in a teepee style shape, arrange some rocks around the base and stick your lights in there — it makes a great night light.

Keep your dorm warm with heat, but also with these adorable decor items. These make it welcoming, warm, and inviting while the temperatures outside fall farther and farther.

So grab some hot chocolate and your crafty side and get to work.