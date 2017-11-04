Wright State University

The Guardian

Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

Hannah Reeder, Contributing Writer
November 4, 2017
Filed under Blog

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Welcome one, welcome fall. Decorate your dorm this autumn season with hand-made, unique crafts.

As the leaves change from green to orange and the boots and scarves join the wardrobe, make the most of this magical time. With Halloween behind us, let’s move from skulls and candy to turkeys and pumpkin pie.

Explore your creative side with these three simple, cheap, and fall-in-love-with worthy crafts.

First, take a stroll right out your front door, then look at your feet and reach down to pick up some leaves. Walk your soon to be decorations back in and cover them with spray on glue and orange, gold, and brown glitter. Tie some string on their stems and hang them across your door frame to share your fall spirit!

If glitter doesn’t sparkle an interest, perhaps an empty canvas might.

Paint, brushes, friends and white canvases can prove to produce great works of autumn art. Pinterest may inspire some people, a still life of a pumpkin, or even some naked trees with the leaves just below. You can never go wrong with a quote either. Let your love for this season fall all over the canvas.

Finally, don’t forget about the loyal and classic mason jars. Make a campfire in a jar with sticks, rocks and some mini-led string lights. Simply glue the small twigs in a teepee style shape, arrange some rocks around the base and stick your lights in there — it makes a great night light.

Keep your dorm warm with heat, but also with these adorable decor items. These make it welcoming, warm, and inviting while the temperatures outside fall farther and farther.

So grab some hot chocolate and your crafty side and get to work.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Candy recommendations for this Halloween

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Meeting Maggie Stiefvater

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Opinion: the irony of the white walls of the Creative Arts Center

  • Blog

    Opinion: “Is America prepared to make serious reforms to gun laws?”

  • Blog

    Shaking the feeling of homesickness

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Naked vs. nude

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Arts & Entertainment

    Art in each beating heart

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Tips to conquer your 8 a.m. class this semester

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Top 10 freshman commuter tips

  • Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts

    Blog

    Here’s why you need to get an internship before you graduate

Menu
Wright State University
Fall in love with fall with these unique crafts