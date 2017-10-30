Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every year on Oct. 31, kids, teenagers and adults amble around neighborhoods where they are clothed in some type of frightening, humorous, or cute costume and go door-to-door where they say “trick-or-treat” and inquire about candy.

Candy will either be given by the homeowner or they may be left in some type of bowl resting on the porch.

Some candy recommendations for this Halloween would be:

Lollipops to be given out. At Meijer’s for only $2.69, Tootsie Roll Pops come in an orange medium-sized package with an assortment of flavors. A fair price and an always must have for the holiday season.

Smarties are another treat to be given out. Found in a red bag, and located in multiple stores – Walmart, Kroger’s, Meijer, and Target — they are sold for a few dollars.

If you want to go for a more expensive option, an assortment of chocolate bars and chocolate – Twix, Snickers, Hershey’s, M&M’s, Snickers, the list goes on, is clustered together in a giant package called a “Snack Pack” or in a medium-sized package — at the prices of nine dollars or more at the local grocery store.

Sweet Halloween popcorn balls are sold in a bulk at Walmart for about $3.30, while candy corn completes the candy set for about two to four dollars and found at multiple stores.

It’s ultimately up to a person to decide on what candy they want to give out, but these recommendations above serve as nostalgic reminder for you.