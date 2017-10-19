Shaking the feeling of homesickness

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Adjusting to campus is challenging. Coming from the comfort of home, to an alternative world will take some mental preparation, especially when living on campus.

Having to share a room with someone you do not know, combined with new experiences, is a huge adjustment for some. Sometimes the feeling hits you and you wish you were back to the place that brought you so much comfort, home.

Living too far away from campus and not having access to a car to go home as often as others is something many on-campus students can relate to. Sophomore Shanice White, 20, studying psychology can relate to such a feeling. White is a Cleveland, Ohio native. For her, home is three hours away. With this distance, White said she is only able to go home for the breaks.

White takes certain steps to make sure she is adjusting well to her new home.

“Meeting friends who are from Cleveland, talking on the phone with my mom and looking at old pictures” said White.

Now in her sophomore year, White thinks WSU has become an alternative home for her. White mentioned getting familiar with the campus has helped, also being involved in a mentoring program during her freshman year.

As a helpful tip to students who are having a hard time with homesickness, White said, “Just know your home is always going to be there, you always have somewhere to go”.