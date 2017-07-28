President Schrader excited to welcome students back to campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

President Schrader prepares to embark on her first year at Wright State, and she is most looking forward to meeting the students as they return to the university and, “welcoming everybody home.”

“There’s such a vibrancy that the students bring with them,” Schrader said.

Preparation for this year includes planning for the future of the university.

“The first year is really all about determining what our next 50 years looks like,” Schrader said. “There is an overarching theme of really looking at a very comprehensive strategic plan.”

This strategic plan includes financial stability, administrative transparency and campus conversations.

Schrader relocated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

“I most recently came from an institution that’s a 150 years old, and a very small community. That’s not Wright State.” Schrader does not view this as a challenge, but merely a new way of thinking.

Schrader has served at institutions similar to Wright State, regarded as metropolitan research institutions. Schrader referred to these as an, “intellectual, cultural, and social hub.”

Schrader uses Twitter to interact with the Raider community.

“I have the opporunity to follow students and other members of the university community,” Schrader said. “It gives me another way of testing the polls. What are people thinking about, how can we use Twitter as a way to continue engagement.”

While exploring the campus in her time here so far, she has found a new favorite location on campus.

“I found the bench with the bowler hats, that was a lot of fun,” Schrader said. “I had a chance to sit down and just enjoy that moment.”

Schrader has served as the first women in many of the positions she has held in her career.

“I embrace diversity, so I bring something to this university, that in its first 50 years it didn’t have, in terms of a new perspective,” Schrader said. “What I look forward to is not being the last female president, that is, having people understand that you need top leaders in the president position, and everyone of them will bring different gifts to the table.”