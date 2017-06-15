Places open during the summer you may not know about

It’s pretty common knowledge that during the summer if someone drops a pen in the Dunbar Library, you could hear it in the Student Success Center. If you happen to be on campus, there are three little gems still open that you may want to know about.

First up, the Garden Of Biology. It’s the love child of Professor Lisa Kenyon and last years summer-term Biology of Food students. It’s somewhat of an experimental project that ties in with the courses curriculum. It’s located between the back of the Russ Engineering Center and the Student Union. While it is not recommended to steal from it, it can be pretty serene to sit on one of the benches and read or sketch.

Second, there is the Wright State Friendship Food Pantry. It generously provides two days worth of food to students in need each month. All you need is your Wright 1 card. It is located at 134 Allyn Hall. Summer hours are Monday from noon to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For further questions on how to get assistance, how to donate or how to volunteer, feel free to contact Mary Case at (937) 775-2617.

Lastly, the Wright State Counseling and Wellness Center. They provide professional therapy, group counseling and psychiatric services to students with or without insurance. The first 10 sessions are free then each session thereafter is only $15 and billed directly to the students bursar account. They’re located in the basement of the Student Union by the Wright 1 Card center in 053. They’re open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They also have walk-in hours Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Wednesday walk-in hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.