Wright State University.

The Guardian

Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

Sarah Cavender, News Writer
May 9, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Earlier this year the Raj Soin College of Business announced it will be submitting a new program for entrepreneurship in the major and minor level. The major is still in the process of being approved by the state.

Chair and professor, Kendall Goodrich stated, “I presented at the Leader to Leader conference at Wright State students last month, there seemed to be a tremendous interest.”

“The hiring freeze did not affect the creation of core courses needed for the minor.” Goodrich stated. “The good thing about this program is that almost all of the classes were already being offered, and all of the faculty are already in place for all of the courses.”

The courses focus on managing a new business with finance and commercializing. The minor will have three required courses and three entrepreneurship related elective courses.

The formal announcement will be announced closer to the fall semester.

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    How does WSU plan to become a tobacco free campus?

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    Top Stories

    Can you become caffeine tolerant?

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    Top Stories

    How nontraditional students can succeed at WSU

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    Raj Soin College of Business names interim dean

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    An interview with incoming president Dr. Cheryl Schrader

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    WSU releases Plante Moran audit

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    Sports

    WSU athletes putting in work on and off the field

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    Boonshoft School of Medicine offering free skin cancer screenings

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    Interview with interim president Dr. Curtis McCray

  • Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017

    News

    Wright State’s K9 unit to receive protective vests

Menu
Wright State University.
Entrepreneurship minor set to launch fall 2017