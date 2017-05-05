How nontraditional students can succeed at WSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the changing work force, Wright State is home to many nontraditional students, which are students who do not fall within the traditional ages of 18-22.

A total of 44 percent of the university is comprised of nontraditional students, according to Craig This, Director of the Office of Institutional Research and Analytics. Thirty percent specifically in the undergraduate program and 93 percent for graduate students.

According to the mission statement of Wright State’s Transfer and Nontraditional Student Center, “In a highly supportive environment, foster academic inquiry, informed decision making, and a smooth transition for undergraduate transfer and nontraditional students, and advocate for nontraditional students through extensive, collegial collaboration.”

This center, located at E236 in the Student Union, strives to “create a student-centered university culture that promotes transfer and nontraditional student success.” Here are tips to help nontraditional students feel comfortable and become successful on campus.

While the list of courses can feel overwhelming, consider starting with subjects that you feel the most confident with. This will assist with becoming acclimated with the new environment.

It is important for nontraditional students to become well acquainted with the online tools that are available, such as the library database and e-mail. Familiarizing yourself with these tools before the semester begins will ensure success.

To become more aware of where things are on campus by scheduling a campus tour. Knowing where key resources are on campus, such as the library and tutoring center will be helpful when projects are due.

A majority of nontraditional students are working full-time, which means it is important to make sure your work schedule can accommodate your school schedule when signing up for classes. Professors can be accommodating for intermittent absences, but missing class regularly could result in failing a class.

Be aware of the drop policy for courses and book return policies. Knowing these dates can save money if there is a scheduling conflict and the course needs to be dropped.