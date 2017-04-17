Wright State University.

The Guardian

Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

Colton+Shrader
Colton Shrader

Colton Shrader

Colton Shrader

Kathryn Shinlever, Editorial Intern
April 17, 2017
Filed under News, Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Friday, April 14, the Office of Latino Affairs hosted its fourth annual Amigos Latinos Gala. Created four years ago by Tony Ortiz alongside the Office of Latino Affairs (OLA), the gala is a night full of fun for Latinos, their friends and supporters.


Attendees enjoyed a wonderful dinner provided by Wright State’s hospitality services. During the dinner, they had a silent auction and a cash bar available. Awards were presented to various students throughout the night: Outstanding Staff/Faculty Award (La Amiga Querida), the Community Advocate Award (El Amigo del Pueblo), the Melissa Ortiz-Bebbington Scholarship and eight individual OLA scholarships.

The gala had several prestigious speakers through the night: Cheryl McHenry, a news anchor from WHIO, and Representative Rick Perales, from the Ohio House of Representatives. McHenry was the first to provide the opening remarks of the event.

“Since 1980, the Latino population has tripled in the state of Ohio,” McHenry told the audience. “Since 2000, the number of Hispanic Ohioans has increased by 89 percent. Wright State has been a part of this increase, and 2014 opened the office of Latino Affairs to foster a supportive environment that enhances the success of Latino students, the Latino community and the economic development of the region.” McHenry briefly discussed the goal of graduating and sending Latinos through Wright State into the Miami Valley and beyond.

Currently, Wright State serves more than five hundred Latino students, but “more growth is expected.” In the past ten years, Wright State University has graduated over six hundred Latino students in all academic areas.

After McHenry’s speech, Rick Perales stepped up to the stage.

“I think I’ve been here every year and I so appreciate you folks inviting me to be here,” Perales said. “It’s important for me to be up here to tell folks just how important what you do is and it’s gonna get even more important.”

Perales then presented a resolution from the State House to Julia Acosta, the director of the OLA.

“I do want to say something: we’re in for some tough times and I think everyone out there knows that,” Perales continued. “I think everyone here knows the state budget is tight; there’s not gonna be a lot of money there. Everyone here knows what’s going on at Wright State. It’s a great university, we will get past this, but it’s gonna be a couple tough years.” Throughout the audience, people nodded at his words.

“The reason I’m saying this now is this organization has done so much, and my concern is that after all the cuts are made, and everything is said and done, the people that are gonna be most vulnerable are the exact people that you folks are helping,” Perales looked over the crowd as he said this, “It means you are gonna have to step your game up – if you can even step it up more – because they depend on you.”

Perales said he would do his part in the State House and that he would do everything he could for Wright State.


After a few more opening remarks and a comedy act, the guests were released to dinner. After most people had finished eating, the night continued with the awards and scholarships presentation. The evening was wrapped up with a live salsa band performance from Son del Caribe. The proceeds from the event go to future scholarships for Latino students, adding to the $15,000 already awarded that night.

However, the event wasn’t just for Latinos. It was for the community of Latinos and those who support them. Bolivian brothers Josh and Micah Harris were joined by their Arabian friend, Mohammed Shehab, who laughed while calling himself an “honorary Latino.”


“It’s the motto,” Josh Harris said, “you don’t have to be Latino to be a friend.”

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    Blog

    Here’s why you need to get an internship before you graduate

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    Arts & Entertainment

    Eight apps all college students should be using

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    Arts & Entertainment

    Here’s the best way to get involved on campus

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    News

    Bana takes Twitter by storm with personal account of living in war zone

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    Top Stories

    Student Spotlight: Juggling motherhood and student life

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    Top Stories

    Wright State International Festival debuts at the Nutter Center

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    News

    Linda Caron named dean of COLA

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    News

    23andMe able to sell genetic tests for 10 diseases

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    News

    Passenger injured and dragged off United Airlines plane

  • Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration

    News

    Facebook page for WSU’s Ryan Custer gains traction

Menu
Wright State University.
Amigos Latinos Gala Celebrates Diversity and Collaboration