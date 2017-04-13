Wright State International Festival debuts at the Nutter Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students can get a taste of the cities abroad at The Wright State International Festival on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the WSU Nutter Center.

The event is open to the public. The price of admission free for students with a Wright1 card and children under 12. General admission costs $5.

The Wright State International Festival: Cities Around the World will consist of a variety of activities that showcase international cultures. For food, attendees can try international cuisines and beers. If you are looking for entertainment, you can experience live music, cultural performances, watch a flag parade and visit displays themed after different countries. There is something for kids as well at the Children’s Zone.

Those interested in attending should register at Gate 9 of the Nutter Center the day of the event. For more information, contact Catherine Hernandez at [email protected] or by phone at (937) 304-2739.