18th annual Arts Gala promotes creativity, collaboration and the power of the arts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On April 8, from 6 p.m. to midnight, the ArtsGala celebrated its 18 year.

Hundreds of people filled the newly renovated Wright State Creative Arts Center on Saturday to celebrate a night filled with talent, incredible food, and good times.

With ticket prices over $200, the event put on as a collaborative effort from all of the WSU arts departments packed every second with as much entertainment as possible. All money made at the ArtsGala goes directly into scholarship funds for fine and performing arts students. Since the beginning of the gala, over $2.2 million has been raised for scholarship funding.

“Everyone benefits from this unique event. Sponsors and patrons join many community friends to enjoy a spectacular evening featuring the best Wright State has to offer in art, music, theatre, dance and motion pictures and the students benefit from the scholarships raised,” says the ArtsGala website.

This year, the ArtsGala held performances of every kind—opera, orchestra, dancing, the Collegiate Chorale, symphony, films, and performances from Dolly Parton’s Broadway musical 9 to 5 and some of Broadways greatest hits.

While those in attendance rushed from show to show, each around the world themed room contained cuisine from different cultures and countries including Mexican, European, Italian, French and more. Live artists including sculpting and drawing were planted in random locations so that every inch of the gala was filled with entertainment.

Two stories of photography and artwork lined the walls of many rooms as spectators walked around a silent auction. Auctioned items included tickets to many different local shows and events from Schuster Center shows to local sporting events. Wines, gym and spa packages, artwork, and much more were also auctioned.

Outside the Creative Arts Center was a tent filled with bourbon, cigars, and sports, and the second floor had wine, bourbon, and specialty martini tastings.

These events combined brings out hundreds of art lovers from all over Ohio and even out of state to support and help fund Wright State’s art departments. It means the world to many of the students in these programs.

“I am a member of the theatre and motion pictures and dance program, so I am here to volunteer and support my peers that are in these shows and meet some of the patrons that so generously fund our program. It’s always nice to meet the people that donate so much and its definitely a way to show off what we do and get people to realize what they’re putting money into,” says acting student Meghan Carolyn Rupper.