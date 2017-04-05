Leadership breakfast lecture to feature speaker and author Robert Quinn

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As part of the Organizational Effectiveness Lecture Series (OELS) Robert Quinn, professor at the University of Michigan, will be sharing his expertise on leadership at a breakfast lecture in the Wright State University Nutter Center Berry Room from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The lecture requires registration and costs $30 for the public and $10 for students. For more information and to register for the event go to http://www.wright.edu/event/organizational-effectiveness-lecture-series/current-event.

Quinn has 40 years of experience in the leadership field, has written 18 books on the subject and is the Co-founder and Director for the Center of Positive Organizations through the University of Michigan. He has also consulted with half of the Fortune 500.

According to the WSU Newsroom, Quinn will be speaking on developing a transformational mindset, the difference between a conventional and positive mindset and how to strategically encourage people to act from a state of fundamental leadership to truly engage in and transform the context for organizational success.