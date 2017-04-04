Thinking About Taking a Gap Year After Graduation? Here are 9 Opportunities To Consider

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Graduation is approaching! Many students are having a tough time finding a job in this tough market, and may not be interested in attending grad school immediately. Taking a gap year allows recent graduates to spread their wings and find out what they truly want to do with their future. Here are nine great options if you’re looking to take a break from your job search and give back.

Volunteer in Ghana

Located on the coast of West Africa, Ghana offers vibrant tribal culture, beautiful nature and powerful history. Ghana does face challenges like many other African countries. They have high poverty which leads to inadequate healthcare and education. Volunteer opportunities in Ghana range from childcare assistance, to healthcare, to teaching, wildlife conservation and even youth soccer coaching. Spend anywhere from 2-12 weeks helping to build a stronger future for the Ghanaian people. For more information visit World Endeavors: Volunteer in Ghana

Volunteer in India

India is the land of culture. There are six major religions, dozens of languages, and many ethnic groups. Volunteering in India ensures a deeper understanding of what culture is. Programs include: orphanage assistance, special education, healthcare, teaching, and women’s development. Immerse yourself in a 2-12 week culture experience while helping to strengthen India. For more information visit World Endeavors: Volunteer in India

Volunteer in Costa Rica

Costa Rica in known for their beautiful landscapes and the friendly natives. Tourism is Costa Rica’s main source of income. However, the nonprofits that aid this area are lacking sufficient funds. With this in mind, education and environmental/wildlife conservation are essential for ensuring their futures are bright. When volunteering in Costa Rica you can contribute with environmental conservation, wildlife conservation, teaching, women’s development, sustainable agriculture, and so much more. For more information visit World Endeavors: Volunteer in Costa Rica

Volunteer in Thailand

Located in Southeast Asia, Thailand is known as a tourist destination. Visitors are drawn to the friendly people, beautiful scenery, and world-renowned cuisine. There are many social and environmental challenges the tourists do not experience while visiting the country. While living and working in Bangkok, volunteers can aid in community development, environmental conservation, wildlife conservation, teaching, youth sports coaching, and much more. For more information visit World Endeavors: Volunteer in Thailand

Intern in Italy

Visitors have flocked to Italy for centuries to experience its lively food, language, art, architecture, and music. Learn the Italian language and culture while gaining work experience in a place in the world that has been important to our World’s history. Internship fields include: communications, education, engineering, finance, journalism, marketing, social work, and many more. For more information visit World Endeavors: Intern in Italy

6. Intern in Ireland

Known for the scenic countryside of rolling hills and fertile valleys, as well as for its cultural and historic legacy, Ireland truly earns its nickname as “the Emerald Isle”. Interning in Ireland will result in an enchanting experience while gaining knowledge to bring to your future career. Fields include: accounting, communications, event management, IT, international business, youth development, and more! For more information visit World Endeavors: Intern in Ireland

Intern in Australia

Australia is known as a land of opportunity for both business and leisure. Residents talk about the laidback lifestyle that sets it apart from other western nations. Interns that choose Australia will be able to pursue their professional and personal goals during their experience. Fields include: advertising, criminal justice, environmental conservation, finance, healthcare, law, marketing, performing arts, and much more. For more information visit World Endeavors: Intern in Australia

8. Intern in Spain

The internship takes place in Valencia, Spain. Valencia is famous for its beautiful beaches, warm Mediterranean climate, delicious cuisine, and for the combination of medieval and modern influences in its architecture. Interns will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture Spain has to offer, while gaining valuable work experience. The internship fields range from accounting, communications, engineering, finance, IT, journalism, marketing, social work, web and graphic design, and much more. For more information visit World Endeavors: Intern in Spain

Camp America

Wanting to stay in The United States for a gap year? Camp America connects volunteers to various types of camps. These camps can range from special needs, faith based, underprivileged, girl scouts, and non-profit. As a Camp America volunteer, you will have the opportunity instruct/assist in activities for children between the ages of 6 and 17. Applications are open until April 13. For more information visit Camp America