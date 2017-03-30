Wright State University.

Internet backlash over “#HowToConfuseAMillennial” puts baby boomers in their place

Adam Ramsey, Features Editor
March 30, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Wright Life

What’s worse than living with your parents? The sass they give you about millennials living with their parents. Internet backlash arises over #HowToConfuseAMillenial, and gives baby boomers a taste of their own medicine.

The tag began twitter as a way to slight millennials for all of their failures as a generation. Some of the older generation stepped in to toss around a few jokes, but soon millennials took a few stabs back. Now a tidal wave of sassy comebacks flooded the social media platform.

A few of the baby boomers got in on the action.

But the millennials didn’t stay silent for long. Some people pointed out the irony about their complaints.

Others were a little more direct.

Some of these tweets flat out roasted the mysterious grump that began these shenanigans.

Ouch. I felt the sting from that one.

If you are interested in seeing some more internet conflict, check out the thread on twitter or any other blog sites.

 

 

