Internet backlash over “#HowToConfuseAMillennial” puts baby boomers in their place
March 30, 2017
What’s worse than living with your parents? The sass they give you about millennials living with their parents. Internet backlash arises over #HowToConfuseAMillenial, and gives baby boomers a taste of their own medicine.
The tag began twitter as a way to slight millennials for all of their failures as a generation. Some of the older generation stepped in to toss around a few jokes, but soon millennials took a few stabs back. Now a tidal wave of sassy comebacks flooded the social media platform.
A few of the baby boomers got in on the action.
Hand them a job application form
— Andrew (@1andrewfenton) September 4, 2016
But the millennials didn’t stay silent for long. Some people pointed out the irony about their complaints.
#HowToConfuseAMillenial give them a participation ribbon then complain about them getting participation ribbons.
— ReMARKable (@Agroskater) March 27, 2017
Others were a little more direct.
Tell us we can be anything we want, but have huge tuition fees with no job at the end. #howtoconfuseamillenial
— Lindsay Graves (@LindsayGraves26) March 24, 2017
Wait, baby boomers can tweet? #HowToConfuseAMillenial
— Michael Sechler (@MichaelSRQ) March 30, 2017
Some of these tweets flat out roasted the mysterious grump that began these shenanigans.
#HowToConfuseAMillenial start a hashtag bashing millennials and spell millennial wrong 🤷♀️
— Marissa M Osborne (@osbmm) March 29, 2017
Ouch. I felt the sting from that one.
If you are interested in seeing some more internet conflict, check out the thread on twitter or any other blog sites.