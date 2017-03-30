Internet backlash over “#HowToConfuseAMillennial” puts baby boomers in their place

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What’s worse than living with your parents? The sass they give you about millennials living with their parents. Internet backlash arises over #HowToConfuseAMillenial, and gives baby boomers a taste of their own medicine.

The tag began twitter as a way to slight millennials for all of their failures as a generation. Some of the older generation stepped in to toss around a few jokes, but soon millennials took a few stabs back. Now a tidal wave of sassy comebacks flooded the social media platform.

A few of the baby boomers got in on the action.

#HowToConfuseAMillennial Hand them a job application form — Andrew (@1andrewfenton) September 4, 2016

But the millennials didn’t stay silent for long. Some people pointed out the irony about their complaints.

#HowToConfuseAMillenial give them a participation ribbon then complain about them getting participation ribbons. — ReMARKable (@Agroskater) March 27, 2017

Others were a little more direct.

Tell us we can be anything we want, but have huge tuition fees with no job at the end. #howtoconfuseamillenial — Lindsay Graves (@LindsayGraves26) March 24, 2017

Wait, baby boomers can tweet? #HowToConfuseAMillenial — Michael Sechler (@MichaelSRQ) March 30, 2017

Some of these tweets flat out roasted the mysterious grump that began these shenanigans.

#HowToConfuseAMillenial start a hashtag bashing millennials and spell millennial wrong 🤷‍♀️ — Marissa M Osborne (@osbmm) March 29, 2017

Ouch. I felt the sting from that one.

If you are interested in seeing some more internet conflict, check out the thread on twitter or any other blog sites.