Friendship Food Pantry hosts “Adulting on a Dime”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Is your bank account empty less than a week after payday? Then maybe “Adulting on a Dime” could be of benefit to you, hosted by the WSU Friendship Food Pantry on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Forrest Lane Community Center.

The event is free, but in order to attend students must RSVP before Saturday, March 25. To RSVP, email Pantry Coordinator Mary Case at c[email protected].

All Attendees will receive free dinner and will leave with two and a half gallons of homemade laundry detergent. Attendees will also be put into a drawing to win a Meijer gift card or a free Crockpot.

The WSU Friendship Food Pantry provides emergency food and referrals for students that are in need. The Food Pantry is open on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information students can visit http://www.wright.edu/student-affairs/student-resources/friendship-food-pantry