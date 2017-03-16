See Dolly Parton’s hit musical, “9 to 5,” performed by WSU students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“9 to 5,” a musical with music and lyrics written by Dolly Parton, opens on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Festival Theater in the Creative Arts Center.

“9 to 5” follows the story of Judy, Violet and Doralee, three women working in the corporate world with sexist boss Franklin Hart. After Hart begins to threaten them with blackmail, the three women team up to teach Hart a lesson.

The show is open from March 16 to Sunday, April 2, with a total of 15 shows spanning two weeks at various times and dates. Tickets cost $20 for WSU students and senior citizens and $22 regularly. Students interested in seeing the show for free can work as an Usher.

For more information on the show, to purchase tickets or for a complete list of show dates and times, go to wright.edu/tdmp or call (937) 775-2500.