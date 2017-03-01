Tips to get a killer internships this summer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Internship means a position by a student or trainee who works to gain experience. Wright State students have opportunities to find internships especially with the help of the career center.

Career advisor at the university, Melissa DeBuntz, gave helpful tips for students searching for internships.

DeBuntx said, “The most important thing to look for when applying and searching for internships is making sure that the position matches well with what the students career goals are.”

DeBuntz also mentioned that while looking into possible internships to look for paid positions. There are many internships that will pay their interns while gaining real world experience.

Some great sites to start looking are indeed.com or usajobs.gov. Students can also check out the university’s site, career.wright.edu which holds a database of local companies that work with the university.

“We have built partnerships with the community that have provided our students with great experiences in the past,” DeBuntz commented, “we would highly suggest our students to create a profile in our database when looking for an internship.”

When considering an internship, DeBuntz said to begin looking three to six months before starting.

A great way to catch a possible employers attention is to customize a resume and cover letter to that job instead of sending out the same one to multiple employers.

Then when you get the interview for the position DeBuntz said, “Prepare. This means researching the company and pinpointing aspects of the company that attracted you to them. This also goes with customizing their resume and cover letter to show the company just how interested they are in.”

According to DeBuntz, starting early is the best way to go.

They Career Center hosts two Career Fairs during the academic year. The next event will be March 15 from 8:30 a.m until 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union.

The career fairs give students the opportunity to network with Dayton companies.